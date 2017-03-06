Colorado restaurant chain makes drive-through debut

Mad Greens employees in Texas (Photo: MAD GREENS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Golden-based restaurant chain that specializes in salads is trying a new tactic to win customers.

Mad Greens, which is owned by AC Restaurant Group, a Coors family company, said it's opened its first drive-through restaurant, in Louisville.

The restaurant opened on Feb. 20 and company officials said it's "been one of the strongest openings to date in any market."

