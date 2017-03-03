Colorado RV, Sports & Travel show at National Western

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A sunny and warm weekend forecast has vendors at the Colorado RV, Sports and Travel show predicting big crowds.

The show began Thursday and runs through Sunday at the National Western Complex in north Denver.

A lot of visitors go to see the RVs, and business has been good for RV dealers.

Dealerships in Colorado have seen sales growth over the last eight years.

The industry is seeing some of its biggest growth in sales of lightweight tow-ables.



“We’ve got some lightweight stuff, some under that 3,500 lb. mark, as well as stuff under that 2,500 lb. mark that people with everyday cars can tow," said Jared Swell, the Loveland store manager for RV Four Seasons.



Prices for RVs at the show range from as low as $1,000 to as much as $100,000.

The higher-end models have features such as fireplaces, granite countertops, leather furniture and elaborate entertainment systems.

Admission to the show is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and younger get in free.

