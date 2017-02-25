Colorado ski area shuts down due to maintenance issues

THINKSTOCK skiing generic (Photo: BEN BLANKENBURG | THINKSTOCK)

DURANGO, COLO. (AP) - A western Colorado ski area has voluntarily shut down after state inspectors found maintenance problems and operational issues.



The Durango Herald says Hesperus Ski Area has been closed since Tuesday following a routine inspection by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.



The safety board issued a short statement that gave no specifics about Monday's inspection or what problems were found. The board says it will need to verify that the problems are fixed before Hesperus can re-open.



Hesperus, located 11 miles west of Durango, was bought last year by businessman James Coleman. It's now part of a ski area collective in the Southwest that includes the nearby Purgatory Resort.



Hesperus passes will be honored at Purgatory during the closure.



___



Information from: Durango Herald

