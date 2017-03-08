Colorado Springs born giraffe passes away in North Carolina

(Photo: North Carolina Zoo, © NC Zoo)

KUSA - While we are celebrating the arrival of Dobby and awaiting April's delivery, a North Carolina zoo is grieving the loss of one of their beloved giraffes.

Early Tuesday morning, Jamili, a 9-year-old female giraffe, was found unresponsive after becoming entangled in a mental and physical engagement item used on the herd.

The enrichment item has been used without incident for years.

Jamili was born May 30, 2008 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs and was moved to North Carolina in 2009 where she gave birth to Juma, who is now at the Maryland Zoo, in 2012.

The North Carolina Zoo is reviewing all of their animal safety policies and procedures as a result.

