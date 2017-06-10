Colorado Springs FD rescues ducklings

(Photo: Courtesy Colorado Springs FD)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - We’ve all heard of the cliché of firefighters rescuing cats from trees. Rescuing ducklings from storm drains is a welcome twist on that.

Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted Saturday morning about how it rescued seven ducklings from a storm drain. The department also thanked the woman who called it in.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother.

