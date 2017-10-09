KUSA
Close

Colorado Springs PD working to identify little girl found out in cold

Allison Sylte, KUSA 7:01 AM. MDT October 09, 2017

KUSA - Colorado Springs Police say they need the public’s help identifying a little girl who was found in a residential area early Monday morning.

The girl was found in the 5700 block of Cisco Drive just before 6 a.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant on Duty.

She was wearing a pink t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Police consider her at risk.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.
 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories