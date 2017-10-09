(Photo: Courtesy Colorado Springs PD)

KUSA - Colorado Springs Police say they need the public’s help identifying a little girl who was found in a residential area early Monday morning.

The girl was found in the 5700 block of Cisco Drive just before 6 a.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant on Duty.

@CSPDDutyLt requests the public's assistance to help identify a found At-Risk juvenile female. Call 719-444-7000 with any information. pic.twitter.com/KuLbcnqht6 — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) October 9, 2017

She was wearing a pink t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Police consider her at risk.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.



