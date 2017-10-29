Photo: file

Colorado Springs police had a busy night that included two different triple shootings and a fatal hit and run.

Police haven't indicated the scenes are connected. No arrests have been announced in either shooting, the driver in the hit and run was identified by police.

The first shooting occurred at a house party in the 3800 block of Soft Breeze Way around 12:08 a.m., Colorado Springs police said. Three people, two males and a female, were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

All three are expected to survive.

Later in the evening around 3:09 a.m., a juvenile boy was killed in a triple shooting in the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. Two more juvenile boys were found with gunshot wounds and hospitalized, police said.

They are expected to survive.

Since both investigations are in the early stages, Colorado Springs police have yet to determine a motive for either shooting and haven't released names or ages of anyone shot.

The hit and run was reported at 12:23 a.m. Two people were struck by a truck going eastbound on Austin Bluffs Parkway at Stanton Road. One person died at the scene and the other reported minor injuries. Police said the truck was located and the driver was identified, but it's unknown if that person has been arrested.

