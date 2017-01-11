Colorado Springs soup kitchen loses food to power outage

Power outage (Photo: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado Springs soup kitchen has lost a huge reserve of food due to a power outage caused by strong winds.



The Gazette reports that according to parent organization Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Marian House lost at least $5,000 worth of food due to the 24-hour power outage that started Monday.



Marian House employees and volunteers on Monday cleaned out five large refrigerators full of food, filling trash cans at the facility and transporting frozen foods still considered usable to a food storage facility.



On Tuesday the soup kitchen served 500 sack lunches of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit and bottled water. Officials hope to serve hot meals again Thursday.



The loss wasn't all bad, a farmer collected some of the spoiled food to feed his pigs.



