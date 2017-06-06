Colorado tech exec among those held inside Notre Dame

A picture taken on May 31, 2017 in Paris, shows the Pantheon (foreground) and Notre-Dame cathedral. / AFP PHOTO / JOEL SAGET/Getty Images (Photo: JOEL SAGET)

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado woman was among several hundred people held inside Notre Dame Cathedral after a man went after officers patrolling outside the Paris landmark.



Kellyn Pot'Vin-Gorman, a tech executive from Westminster, told The Associated Press she was at the front of the line to enter the cathedral when she saw panicked people running in every direction Tuesday.



Pot'Vin-Gorman said she heard three gunshots before seeing the attacker, dressed in a blue jacket and blue jeans, lying on the ground about 30 meters (100 feet) outside the cathedral.



She said many ran toward a nearby subway station, but a crowd also pushed past her to try to get inside the cathedral.



The 49-year-old said she was held with her husband and about 500 others inside the landmark, where many prayed and the mood was sober.

