Colorado to appeal ruling against sex offender registry

DENVER (AP) - Colorado's attorney general says she will appeal a federal judge's ruling that the state violated the constitutional rights of three men by requiring them to register as sex offenders.



Cynthia Coffman said Wednesday she'll appeal on behalf of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which maintains the state's registry.



A federal judge ruled Aug. 31 that the Colorado registry exposes offenders to punishments from the public.



Coffman says the U.S. Supreme Court and many other courts have found that sex offender registration laws protect the public and are not cruel and unusual punishment of offenders.

