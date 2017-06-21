Colorado town revamps July 4 celebration after incident

SILVERTON, COLO. (AP) - After the near death of a 14-year-old boy from alcohol poisoning at last year's Fourth of July celebration, a Colorado town has made changes to its largest and most popular event.



The Durango Herald reported Tuesday Silverton has planned family-focused events throughout the day, moved back the fireworks show to its traditional spot, banned camping in some troublesome areas, and will increase law enforcement presence at the celebration.



According to San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad, a group of nearly 160 minors camped above the town last year to drink and take drugs, trashing the grounds in the process.



The Sheriff's Office was alerted that a 14-year-old boy was "at risk of dying" from an alcohol overdose. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he eventually recovered.

