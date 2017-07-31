Colorado university using drones to measure soil moisture

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - A University of Colorado Boulder research team says they will be using drones to measure soil moisture at a test irrigation farm in northeast Colorado.
Professor Brian Argrow tells the Daily Camera that Project Drought is part of an ongoing effort to make sure that the sensors and drones are working together as a system and do not interfere with each other.
The research team will pair the data they gather with measurements from NASA's Soil Moisture Active Passive Satellite and then compare their findings with data recorded by sensors at the Irrigation Research Foundation research and demonstration farm in Yuma.
Argrow's says the goal is to see if the drone service could be commercialized to farmers interested in improving their water management.
