Colorado university using drones to measure soil moisture

OLD BETHPAGE, NY - AUGUST 30: A drone is flown for recreational purposes in the sky above Old Bethpage, New York on August 30, 2015. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - A University of Colorado Boulder research team says they will be using drones to measure soil moisture at a test irrigation farm in northeast Colorado.



Professor Brian Argrow tells the Daily Camera that Project Drought is part of an ongoing effort to make sure that the sensors and drones are working together as a system and do not interfere with each other.



The research team will pair the data they gather with measurements from NASA's Soil Moisture Active Passive Satellite and then compare their findings with data recorded by sensors at the Irrigation Research Foundation research and demonstration farm in Yuma.



Argrow's says the goal is to see if the drone service could be commercialized to farmers interested in improving their water management.

___



Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/



© 2017 Associated Press