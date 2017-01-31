Colorado vineyards won't seek quarantine for damaging insect

A waiter pours Sauvignon Blanc wine during a tasting (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI, Getty, 2012 AFP)

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - Vineyard owners in Colorado say they will not pursue quarantine for a grapevine-damaging insect found in both of the state's grape-growing regions.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that the nonprofit Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology announced last week that it will not pursue a quarantine of phylloxera (Fa-LOX'-ah-rah). CAVE Board President Kaibab Sauvage says it's too late for a quarantine to stop the spread of the bug.



Phylloxera has been confirmed at four vineyards in Palisade and on Orchard Mesa. It was also found at a vineyard in the North Fork Valley and is present in both of the federally designated viticulture areas of Colorado.



CAVE members supported a strategy of educating vineyard owners and providing help instead of paying to have the state enforce a quarantine.



