Colorado vineyards won't seek quarantine for damaging insect

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - Vineyard owners in Colorado say they will not pursue quarantine for a grapevine-damaging insect found in both of the state's grape-growing regions.
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that the nonprofit Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology announced last week that it will not pursue a quarantine of phylloxera (Fa-LOX'-ah-rah). CAVE Board President Kaibab Sauvage says it's too late for a quarantine to stop the spread of the bug.
Phylloxera has been confirmed at four vineyards in Palisade and on Orchard Mesa. It was also found at a vineyard in the North Fork Valley and is present in both of the federally designated viticulture areas of Colorado.
CAVE members supported a strategy of educating vineyard owners and providing help instead of paying to have the state enforce a quarantine.
___
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs