Colorado weighs strategy for guarding against pot crackdown

DENVER (AP) - Colorado is considering an unusual strategy to protect its nascent marijuana industry from a federal crackdown, even at the expense of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections.



A bill in the Colorado Legislature would allow pot growers and retailers to reclassify their recreational pot as medical pot if a change in federal law or enforcement occurs.



It is the boldest attempt yet by a marijuana state to avoid federal intervention in its weed market.



The bill would allow Colorado's 500 or so licensed recreational pot growers to instantly reclassify their weed.



It's a provision getting a lot of marijuana industry attention following recent comments from members of President Donald Trump's administration.



White House spokesman Sean Spicer has said "there's a big difference" between medical and recreational pot.

