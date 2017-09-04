Colorado's Pizza Squirrel...is that you?

GLENDALE - When New York's Pizza Rat became a viral star in 2015, Colorado found its own carb-loving mammal: The Pizza Squirrel.

The majestic creature was found outside of a house in Lakewood, clutching a pizza while bathing in the warm sun.

RELATED: Is Pizza Squirrel Colorado's answer to Pizza Rat?

Even Boulder had its own version of New York's famous pizza rat.

Boulder's version of the NYC subway pizza rat is the Naan Squirrel... pic.twitter.com/2ndY52uUwB — Connor Nolte (@nolte) October 12, 2015

But we haven't seen or heard anything about Colorado's Pizza Squirrel for almost two years.

Until Monday morning.

Could this be...our pizza squirrel? The squirrel was frantically running around in an apartment complex in Glendale, with a piece of sandwich bread about the size of the squirrel itself.

It then climbed high into the trees to protect its prized possession from the other squirrels.

© 2017 KUSA-TV