Colorado's Iconic Rabbit Ears Peak just lost a chunk of its ear

Rabbit Ears peak, shown in 2014. (Photo: Scott Franz/Steamboat Today)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - An iconic sight near Steamboat Springs is missing something.

Rabbit Ears Peak looks a little different after losing a chunk of one of its ears.



Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Thursday the western ear of Colorado's iconic landmark is significantly skinnier and pointier following what appears to be an erosion event at the top of the rock formation.

The Rabbit Ears are remains of pyroclastic materials, which are layers of extruded rock and ash. It's a popular landmark and hiking spot for tourists and locals alike.

Check out the before and after here.

U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Chad Stewart says he made a point to look at Rabbit Ears Peak on a drive he took this week after he was informed of the possible change in the rock's appearance.

The piece that broke off was at a height that would not be easily accessible to humans.



Stewart says there are also no rock climbers permitted to operate at the rock formation, making this scenario more unlikely than natural erosion.

9NEWS has reached out to several local universities and colleges to speak to a geology expert. We will update this story as we learn more about what could have happened.

© 2017 Associated Press