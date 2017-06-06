Colorado's Summer Food Service launching Wednesday

KUSA - Colorado’s Summer Food Service will start Wednesday to help families that depend on free school meal programs for regular meals, a news release from Westminster Public Schools said.

About one in five children have food insecurity, meaning they are uncertain where their next meal will come from, the release noted. And almost 1.5 million free meals were served statewide in the summer of 2016, and similar numbers are expected this year. The key is families knowing where they can go to eat.

The site closest to any interested family can be found at kidsfoodfinder.org or the CDE website.

Westminster Public Schools will launch the program Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Hodgkins Elementary School at 3475 W. 67th Ave. Afterward, there will be a barbecue lunch.

There will also be a blender bike for kids to make their own smoothies, physical activities with the Denver Broncos cheerleaders and information booths.

