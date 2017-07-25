Commercial structure fire in Denver

DENVER - The Denver Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 6 a.m. near 7800 East Colfax in Denver.
On arrival pics at 7800 E. Colfax. pic.twitter.com/Mp71AfmkIf— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 25, 2017
Fire crews quickly got the fire under control but extensive damage to the structure can be seen.
Update on 7800 E. Colfax Ave: Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/5d26ENsTt2— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 25, 2017
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs