KUSA
Close

Commercial structure fire in Denver

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:24 AM. MDT July 25, 2017

DENVER - The Denver Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire Tuesday morning. 

The fire started around 6 a.m. near 7800 East Colfax in Denver. 

 

 

Fire crews quickly got the fire under control but extensive damage to the structure can be seen.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories