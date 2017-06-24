Community comes together for 4th grader who needs lifesaving transplant

Wilfred needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant. (Photo: Courtesy Bonfils)

The Denver metro area came together in a big way Saturday for a fourth grade student who needs a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.

Wilfred, who attends Sedalia Elementary School, has aplastic anemia, a rare but serious blood disorder. No one in his family is a match for a bone marrow transplant.

That’s where the community came in.

During an event on Saturday, 26 people signed up for the Bonfils Bone Marrow Registry, as well as raised $643 for Wildred’s family.

Wildred has been receiving blood and platelet transfusions every couple of weeks since March.

If you want to give blood in his honor, you can do so at any Bonfils donor center by using group code 7363.

For more information on the Bonfils Be The Match Registry, go to: http://bit.ly/2t76GTz

