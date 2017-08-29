Concession lines draw most concern at new Colorado State stadium

Rams fans wander the concourse during the season opener against Oregon State in the new on-campus stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/Staff Photographer)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - There were no major traffic jams or parking nightmares for fans attending the first game at CSU's new on-campus stadium as the $220 million facility generally received rave reviews following the first football game there Saturday.

The biggest issue, based on what fans shared on social media, were long lines and a shortage of bottled water at some concession stands.

Waits at concession stands were up to 45 minutes, several fans said on Twitter, and many of those stands ran out of bottled water on a day temperatures during the game reached 94 degrees, according to the Colorado State University weather station.

One fan said on Twitter that as many as 100 people at a time were lined up at stadium drinking fountains. Security policies prevent fans from bringing outside food or beverages into the stadium.

