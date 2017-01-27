Construction-defects reform: Colorado House speaker lays out changes she will back

From left: Colorado state Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City; Denver Business Journal Ed Sealover; and Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran at a Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry luncheon on Thursday, January 26. (Photo: SARA FROELICH | SPECIAL TO THE DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran would support legislation requiring more homeowners to approve a construction-defects lawsuit and providing more information to those condominium owners about the effect of legal actions, she said Thursday.

It's the legislative leader's first indication that she is willing to go beyond an already introduced measure affecting insurance costs to do something to jump-start the state’s stalled condo-construction market, which developers blame in part on existing construction-defects laws.

The Denver Democrat reiterated at a Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry luncheon, however, that she has little interest in any bill that would force disputes between condo owners and builders into alternative dispute resolution such as binding arbitration.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kBv8Vh

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)