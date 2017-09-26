Construction on the Incline is 35 percent done
This is good news if you like walking up steep hills for fun. This is bad news if you live in Manitou Springs and don't like weekends crowd and/or don't like walking up hills but know people who want you to do it with them anyway.
KUSA 4:45 PM. MDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
What aspen trees have in common with the clone wars…Sep 26, 2017, 4:22 p.m.
-
Denver approves new historic district: Packard's HillSep 26, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
RTD wants permanent federal OK to run A and B line trainsSep 26, 2017, 3:46 p.m.