Construction on the Incline is 35 percent done

KUSA - This is good news if you like walking up steep hills for fun. This is bad news if you live in Manitou Springs and don’t like weekends crowd and/or don’t like walking up hills but know people who want you to do it with them anyway.

Anyway, the company that is doing the construction on an improvement at the Manitou Incline says work is around 35 percent done.

This comes about a month after the popular trail was closed to allow crews to repair damaged retaining walls, clear debris and improve drainage.

The construction was expected to last four months, and closed the entire trail.

The $2 million project is funded by the Community Development Block Grant.

The Incline is a hiking trail that covers 2,000 feet in about a mile.

