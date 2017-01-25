Controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at CU Boulder

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 15: Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative columnist and internet personality, holds a press conference down the street from the Pulse Nightclub, June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - A controversial right-wing website editor who calls himself the “supervillain” of the internet will be on a Colorado college campus Wednesday night.

Milo Yiannopoulos of Breitbart News' latest stop on his college tour will bring him to CU Boulder's Mathematics building.

Known for his rhetoric against feminism, immigration and the Black Lives Matter movement, critics say he thrives on hate speech and creating controversy.

Yiannopoulos made headlines earlier this year after he was banned from Twitter for his role in fueling followers to target Ghostbusters and Saturday Night live star Leslie Jones. Jones briefly stepped away from being online after the harassment.

Last week, violence erupted during a demonstration over the appearance of Yiannopoulos at the University of Washington in Seattle, where one man was shot in the stomach.

A week earlier, an event at UC Davis with Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli was canceled because of heated protests.

College Republicans and Turning Point USA are the two student groups who invited Yiannopoulos to the Boulder campus. A few hours before the event, the College Republicans Vice President Alexander Vela said they want to expand the dialogue on campus. They value free speech and free press and believe Yiannopoulos represents that even if they themselves don’t agree with everything he says.

Vela says peaceful protests are within people’s right when asked about social media indicating there will be planned demonstrations on campus around 5 p.m.. which is the same time the event will start.

Seeing police around the building where controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is expected to speak tonight at CU Boulder #9news pic.twitter.com/UjvKh1sv73 — Anusha Roy (@AnushaRoy9News) January 25, 2017

College Republicans says safety is a concern. They're asking several law enforcement agencies to come help.

The university says there is a security plan in place for all the events on campus, but wouldn’t go into details.

At the same time as Yiannapoulos’ speech, Laverne Cox will be taking the stage in another part of campus. She is the first transgender woman of color to have a leading role in a mainstream television show. Cox appears on Orange is the New Black.

A spokeswoman for the university says this event was planned months ago and is not a response to Yiannopoulos being on campus.

(© 2017 KUSA)