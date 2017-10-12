Controversy over golf course re-design

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Denver asks to hear from public about upcoming…Oct 12, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
-
Former 9NEWS reporter opens up about her opioid…Oct 12, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
Colorado makes its 'Top Chef' debut on Dec. 7Oct 12, 2017, 5:44 p.m.