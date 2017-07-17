Cookie giveaway in memory of beloved cookie lady

Customers of the 'Santa Fe Cookie Company' lined up for blocks today along the 16th Street Mall to get one last taste of those fresh-baked cookies after the passing late last month of Debbie Kuehn, known simply as 'The Cookie Lady' for more than 30 years

KUSA 4:41 PM. MDT July 17, 2017

