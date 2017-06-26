Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by train in Colorado Springs

Police lights. (Photo: KUSA)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a train in Colorado Springs.



The Gazette reports Laura Martin was on the tracks in a no trespassing area when she was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train hauling coal Sunday morning.



The conductor of the 110-car train spotted Martin but could not stop in time.



Police Sgt. Mark DeVorss says it's unclear why Martin was on the tracks. Investigators have not said where the woman was from.

