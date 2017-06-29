Coroner: Man dies of hypothermia after fall in Maroon Bells Wilderness

A photo of the Maroon Bells in Aspen, Colo. (Photo: Kerry Leary)

PITKIN COUNTY - An Arizona man who died while hiking last month in the Maroon Bells Wilderness died from hypothermia hours after taking a tumble in the Grand Couloir, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said on Thursday.

On May 27, the body of 27-year-old Jeffrey Bushroe was discovered south of Crater Lake by a hiker on his way to climb the Bell Cord.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says Bushroe – who was hiking alone at the time – also had visible injuries to his head and leg.

Because he was hiking alone, Pitkin County Investigators were called to investigate the unattended death.

The coroner's office has since ruled the manner of Bushroe's death as accidental.

