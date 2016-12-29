Coroner officially rules Rashaan Salaam took his own life

10 Dec 1994: COLORADO RUNNING BACK RASHAAN SALAAM WITH THE HEISMAN TROPHY AFTER BEING NAMED AS THE 60TH WINNER OF THE AWARD AT THE DOWNTOWN ATHLETIC CLUB IN NEW YORK CITY NEW YORK (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn, This content is subject to copyright.))

KUSA - Former University of Colorado great Rashaan Salaam had alcohol and THC – the active agent in marijuana – in his system when he shot himself to death Dec. 5 at a Boulder park, according to an autopsy report made public Thursday.



The report confirmed what had been widely speculated since the Heisman Trophy winner’s body was discovered in a parking lot at Eben G. Fine Park: He took his own life by shooting himself in the head.



It also showed that Salaam’s family made a conscious decision not to donate his brain to a group in Boston studying Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative disease that can develop in athletes who suffer repeated head trauma.



Salaam, 42, left behind a note. It has not been made public, but the autopsy report said that he “reportedly has a history of depression; and recent life stressors.”

Salaam rushed for more than 2,000 yards for the Buffaloes on the way to winning the 1994 Heisman Trophy as college football’s greatest player finished that season ranked No. 3 in the nation, the second-best ever finish for a Colorado team.

According to the autopsy report, he had a blood-alcohol level of .250 – about three times the limit at which a motorist would be considered intoxicated under Colorado law. The discovery of TCH is less precise – it can linger in a person’s system for days or weeks.

A man passing through the park the evening of Dec. 5 – the day this year’s Heisman finalists were announced – discovered Salaam on the ground next to a car, a handgun next to him. The park is located near the entrance to Boulder Canyon.



Responding paramedics determined that he was dead.



More than two decades after he left CU, he remains a towering figure in Buffs football history.



The 1994 season saw him rush for 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns as he led the Buffalos to an 11-1 record and a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. CU finished that season ranked No. 3 in the nation, the second-best ever finish for a Colorado team.



Salaam opted to enter the NFL draft the following spring rather than return for his senior year in Boulder and was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bears.

He ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored 13 touchdowns as a rookie, but his production tailed off dramatically the following two seasons.

Salaam appeared in two games for the Cleveland Browns in 1999 and despite repeated attempts did not catch on with another NFL team.

Salaam, a native of San Diego, returned to Colorado several years ago.



In interviews in recent years, he suggested that his use of marijuana was at the root of his problems in the NFL.

Salaam's final season at CU produced a long list of records. He set the school scoring mark that season with 24 touchdowns and 144 total points; had nine consecutive 100-yard games, including a pair of 200-plus games; and his 317-yard effort in a 34-31 win over Texas is still the second-highest single-game total in CU history. Salaam also had 45 yards receiving in the game, giving him a CU-record 362 yards from scrimmage.

