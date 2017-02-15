Council members question proposed changes to DPD use-of-force policy

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - City council members and community groups questioned Denver Police leaders Wednesday morning about proposed changes to the department’s use-of-force policy.

In January, Denver Police released a draft of the policy which Chief Robert White and Deputy Chief Matt Murray outlined during a public hearing Wednesday before the city council’s safety committee.

“This about reestablishing community trust, so when you see the officers, when you see them out, you know that they’re there to help,” Councilman Paul López said.

The proposed changes to policy would require officers to consider what’s “necessary, reasonable and appropriate” before using force. It would require mandatory, 40-hour training for officers on ethics, de-escalation and decision-making. The policy would prohibit deadly force against suicidal people and would require officers to intervene if another officer uses inappropriate force.

The biggest change to the policy might be the word-count. The proposed policy condenses 32 pages to just ten.

“Research has shown that if that if you have a shorter policy, the officers are more likely to understand it and utilize it the way it’s intended,” Deputy Chief Matt Murray said to council members.

While DPD top brass argued the draft policy was easy to follow, members of Denver’s police union do not agree.

“[In] my position as a sergeant, I cannot direct my troops on how this policy works,” Bryan O’Neill said, vice president of the Denver Police Protective Association.

O’Neill spoke during the public comment session of Wednesday’s meeting and argued DPD’s proposed use-of-force policy was too vague. Members of the community advocacy group Denver Justice Project also took the mic to voice their concerns.

“Denver Justice Project was here specifically to comment on the lack of community engagement that we’ve had,” Roshan Bliss said.

Bliss and a colleague from Denver Justice Project spoke about the need for additional community meetings and involvement in developing DPD’s use-of-force policy.

“We’re talking about black people, brown people, people who are poor or homeless – those are the people who are really going to be impacted the most by the use-of-force policy,” Bliss said.

Chief Robert White told 9NEWS it was his department’s intent to get a “broad perspective” in developing the policy.

“It wasn’t Robert White’s words that was in that draft,” White said. “It was the thousands of people that we heard that wanted to have an opportunity to speak about some of the challenges in the community.”

The use-of-force policy isn’t written in stone, and White emphasized the draft was not the final version.

Nick Mitchell from Denver’s police watchdog, the Office of the Independent Monitor, suggested a working group would be helpful in the process of finalizing the use-of-force policy. Councilman Paul López agreed with the idea.

“I kind of want to stay focused in the direction that we were going,” White said. “But obviously, I’m sure they’ll be some conversations that I’ll be having with individuals that are advocating that we have a working group.”

