County befuddled by Estes Park bear-proofing rule

Bear-proof trash bins at Dowdy Lake Campground in Red Feather Lakes caution campers to help save a bear's life by properly disposing of garbage. The town of Estes Park is requiring residents to use wildlife-resistant trash receptacles (Photo: Miles Blumhardt/The Coloradoan)

In other words, a bear that rummages through too many trash cans or otherwise getting too comfortable around humans is subject to removal, one way or another.

To prevent that, the town of Estes Park now requires residents use wildlife-resistant trash receptacles. The problem is, there are a lot of folks that live outside of town limits in what is technically unincorporated Larimer County.

While a wandering bear may take a pass on bear-proofed garbage, it may indulge if a just-outside-the-town homeowner declines to take such precautions. As bears aren't known for respecting political borders or municipal ordinances, that means they might stick around, and rummage around, Estes Park neighborhoods.

