County reports spike in permits to carry concealed handguns

Several guns lay on a table during a class to obtain a concealed gun carry permit (Photo: George Frey, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Permits to carry concealed handguns are up in the second-most populated county in Colorado.



El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa told The Gazette that officials noticed the spike after last year's shooting on Halloween was followed by another on Black Friday.



Six people including a police officer died.



The department issued 7,100 concealed carry permits through November this year, almost twice as many as it did in 2015.



These permits have been popular in the conservative county for years.



Applications require residents to be at least 21 years old, pass a background check, and prove they've received firearms training.

