Couple meets colonel who helped save them after plane crash

KUSA - A couple who survived a plane crash in a remote area of Western Colorado had the chance to meet one of the volunteers credited for saving their lives.

Sheri Ford and her husband Russ were found by members of the Civil Air Patrol earlier this month.

The Fords were flying home to Colorado Springs from Utah in their Ciruss SR22 on a Saturday morning.

"There just wasn't enough power for the plane," Russ recalled.



The Fords never expected the engine to give up, but when it comes to miracles, they are big believers. Their plane stopped 300 feet away from a cliff in Garfield County.

They were stuck in negative 18 degrees. They prayed everything would end well.



"I calculated 3.1 seconds and we would have gone over," Russ said.

Lt. Col. Mark Young drove more than 4 hours from Montrose to meet the Fords on Monday.



He was the incident commander that Saturday with the Civil Air Patrol's National Radar Analysis team.

They sorted through radar data indicating airplanes in Colorado, taking less than 30 minutes to zero in on where the Fords were and guided local search and rescue to the Fords near Meeker.





"I woke up about 3 in the morning looked at the pictures of the crash site and tears were streaming down my face and I couldn't believe we lived," Russ said.

As critical as this rescue was for the Fords -- who wanted to make it home to their two sons -- it was also important for Young.



"After Christmas, we did seven missions straight and 24 fatalities," Young said.



His team's morale was struggling. He wanted to meet the people who broke the deadly streak.



"It's important they get to meet you and know something positive comes out of their work," Young said.

There were several local and national agencies involved in this mission along with the Civil Air Patrol. It's made up of volunteers many who work for the Air Force and the FAA.

The NTSB says the crash is still under investigation.



Meanwhile, the Fords are planning a trip to Meeker over the summer to visit with more of the people who rescued them.

