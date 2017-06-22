Couple spends night on shore of Horsetooth after boat capsizes

(Photo: Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

LARIMER COUNTY - A couple has been treated for exposure and minor injuries after they spent the night on the shore of Horsetooth Reservoir after their boat capsized.

Poudre Fire Authority says a man and a woman swam to shore at around 7 p.m. Wednesday when their boat overturned just south of the Sail and Saddle Club. They tried to wave someone down for help, but were unsuccessful.

The couple was able to swim to the shore, and spent the night there before the woman swam back out to the boat and waved down a passerby, who called 911.

Poudre Fire personnel and Larimer County Park Rangers helped rescue the pair and their two dogs.



