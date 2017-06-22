Couple uses their kids to shoplift at mall

(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a photo Thursday of a couple who they say used their two children to shoplift at Southwest Plaza.

The incident happened on May 31 when the man and woman were at the Dillard’s in the mall with their around 7-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, the sheriff’s office said.

When the family was confronted by security, deputies say they ran away from the mall and drove off in a white Dodge Magnum station wagon with a temporary license plate.

Photos of the two suspects are below:

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

© 2017 KUSA-TV