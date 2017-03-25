Close Crash closes I-70 at Deer Trail Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 2:54 PM. MDT March 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A crash closed Interstate 70 at Deer Trail Saturday.Colorado State Patrol says there were only minor injuries in the crash.Troopers investigating possibility of a tire failure. © 2017 KUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Doctor believes he found cure for sepsis Office shooting victim was nicest, goofiest guy Internet upset over Brad's wife getting fired Harbor freight refund Questions raised over new Denver obstacle course Son defies mother helps save her life 9Neighborhoods: A look at Sloan's Lake Giant chickens in Colorado Angevine Middle School Twins Get Big Surprise President Donald Trump addresses healthcare bill withdrawal More Stories 9 things to do in Colorado this weekend Feb 11, 2016, 1:23 p.m. New exhibit gives the ‘backstory' of Colorado Mar 24, 2017, 6:14 a.m. Crash closes I-70 at Deer Trail Mar 25, 2017, 2:53 p.m.
