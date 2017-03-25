KUSA
Crash closes I-70 at Deer Trail

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 2:54 PM. MDT March 25, 2017

A crash closed Interstate 70 at Deer Trail Saturday.

Colorado State Patrol says there were only minor injuries in the crash.

Troopers investigating possibility of a tire failure. 

