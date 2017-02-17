Crash involving car, light rail train in Five Points

RTD confirms there was a collision between a car and a light rail train Friday morning in the area of 25th and Welton streets.

Denver Police tweeted that no one was seriously injured.

We’re working on getting more information about what led up to the crash.

RTD says the D Line experienced 15 minute delays for a time, but full service was quickly restored after crews cleared the crash.

DPD says Welton is closed at 22nd Street and Park Avenue is closed at California Street for the investigation.

This comes less than a week after an A Line commuter train collided with a van that police say appears to have driven onto the tracks intentionally, killing the vehicle’s driving and leaving three people aboard the train injured.

Scott Reed with RTD says he believes the train in Friday morning's crash was not moving nearly as quickly as the A Line was the morning of the fatal crash, and he believes the most recent incident is likely very minor.



