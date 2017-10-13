Crash that left debris, fluids on highway closes Parker Road

Photo: file

KUSA - If you use Parker Road to get to and from Colorado Springs, your commute on Friday could take longer than usual – and it’s because of a hazardous materials situation.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted Highway 83 (Parker Road) is shut down south of Franktown due to a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan.

Debris and fluids are on the highway, and a hazardous materials team was sent to the scene for cleanup.

Alternate routes are advised.



