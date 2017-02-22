Crash victim comes face to face with rescuers who saved his life

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Nearly a year after a serious crash in Adams County, survivor Casey Park got the chance to shake hands with the people who helped save his life.

The crash happened on March 29 as Park was headed to work and authorities chased a man in a stolen truck.

Sheriff's deputies said they ended the chase because of the risk of an accident, but the suspect still crashed into the car Park was driving.

(Photo: KUSA)

“When I say it was out of our hands, I mean we did what we do but you're packaged,” firefighters said.

It took special equipment to cut Park out of the car.

“When I woke up, I've got all this stuff hooked up to me," Park recalled. "I thought I was going to work; I had no memory of what happened."

Over the next 3 months, he was in three different hospitals.

“It was crazy, crazy just looking at the pictures. I'm like 'I made it through that and lived to tell another tale, another day,'” Park said.

(Photo: KUSA)

He says even though his body healing is with the help of physical therapy, there are other problems like medical bills and paying to get from his home in Hudson to Denver Health for appointments.

“I had to scrape up change to be able to get enough gas just to come here," he told 9NEWS. "But I was not going to miss today for anything."

He says he keeps moving forward for his family -- mainly his son.

“He is why I am pushing for," Park said. "He is why I am here. To be here for that little boy.”

(Photo: KUSA)

The suspect in the crash survived and was arrested.

Park's family is working to update the GoFundMe page they created since he has a long way to go before he can work.

Thornton Fire says it answers so many calls, and firefighters don't often get the chance to follow up on what happened to victims.

They're glad to see Park making this kind of progress and be a father to his son.

