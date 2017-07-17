Crazy Mountain taking over remaining World of Beer locations

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

KUSA - Even though the World of Beer in Belmar and Glendale is soon to depart, there shall still be beer.

That’s because Crazy Mountain Brewing Company is taking over the Florida-based chain’s last two Colorado locations and opening taprooms in their place.

The brewery already has production facilities and taprooms in Denver (in the old Breckenridge Brewery building) and Edwards.

According to a news release, the locations in the former World of Beer facilities will feature 24 draft beers – including the stuff in the year-round portfolio in addition to rotating selections from the Local’s Stash Reserve Series.

What’s referred to as the Cherry Creek location (even though it is solidly in Glendale) is slated to open in mid-July. The one in Belmar is supposed to open later in August.

Crazy Mountain is the ninth largest production brewer in Colorado.



© 2017 KUSA-TV