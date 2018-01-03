Creator of Molson Coors' Blue Moon is retiring

(Photo: File Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Keith Villa, the creator of the nation’s most-popular craft beer Blue Moon, is retiring from Molson Coors Brewing Co.'s MillerCoors division on Friday after 22 years, the beer blog Brewbound reports.

Brewbound said Villa — founder and brewmaster of Blue Moon Brewing Co. in Golden — is stepping down to spend time with his family and “pursue new endeavors.”

MillerCoors runs Denver-based Molson Coors' (NYSE: TAP) U.S. production and sales. It also runs domestic sales of the former SABMiller's brands, such as Miller Lite, in the wake of that company's purchase by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

“While I am stepping away and retiring from MillerCoors, this company will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Villa said in a statement. “Over the last 20 years, I have witnessed the growth of Blue Moon from a local beer that we developed at the Sandlot to a brand that is sold around the world.”

