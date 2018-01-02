Credit card of Boulder County man last seen 6 weeks ago used fraudulently

KUSA - Investigators are hoping the public can help them find a missing Boulder County man or the people caught on camera using his credit card weeks after he was last seen.

Robert Racansky, 48, was last seen on Nov. 26. The last activity on his cell phone was four days later at 10:45 a.m. near 14th and Walnut in Boulder.

Racansky's credit card was used three weeks after he was last seen on Dec. 18 at two Boulder grocery stores -- the King Soopers at on Table Mesa Drive, and at the Safeway on Arapahoe Avenue by an unidentified man and woman.

Their vehicle is believed to be a dark 2006 to 2009 Toyota 4-Runner with a fold down bike rack, disability placard hanging off of the front rear view mirror, rear temporary tag from an unknown state.

Investigators have also not found Racansky’s truck, which is a black 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup extended cab with the license plate number of 669-YRI.

Racansky is described as a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with grey eyes and a shaved head. He weighs around 220 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Racansky, his vehicle, or the identity of the credit card suspects, please contact Detective Mark Spurgeon at (303) 441-3615 or mspurgeon@bouldercounty.org.

