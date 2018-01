Photo courtesy: West Metro Fire (Photo: West Metro Fire)

KUSA - Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in Lakewood that occurred before noon on Thursday.

The commercial fire was at a medical supply business on Cedar Drive near Alameda and Union.

West Metro Fire said two dozen firefighters and several engines responded to the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

© 2018 KUSA-TV