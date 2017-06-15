Crews battle large fire at Commerce City recycling center

KUSA - Emergency crews are responding to a large trash fire at a Commerce City disposal station.
The fire sparked at the Waste Management Recycling and Transfer station near Brighton and Colorado boulevards just after 4 p.m.
At this time, structures are being threatened, but none are involved.
Waste Management tells 9NEWS all employees are accounted for and no one was injured.
This fire is causing a large amount of smoke and fire crews are urging drivers to avoid the area.
