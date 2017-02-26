Crews rescue pet turtle on Vail Pass after crash

A pet turtle named Turtle was rescued by crews after a crash on Vail Pass Sunday morning. (Photo: Eagle County Paramedic Services)

VAIL PASS – A pet turtle named Turtle was lucky to be rescued and reunited with his owner after a wreck on Vail Pass Saturday morning.

Eagle County Paramedic Services, Vail Fire Department and Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash at about 9:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the car was treated at the scene before taken to Vail Valley Medical Center.

That’s when crews learned about the pet turtle left behind in the crash.

Vail Fire promptly started searching and were able to locate Turtle – who was frozen solid due to chilly morning temperatures in the mountains.

After some quick thinking, crews decided to set Turtle in the sun for a half-hour—during which he sprung back to life.

Turtle was reunited with his relieved owner shortly after.

