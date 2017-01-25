(Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue)

KUSA - Rescue crews are on the scene of a parking garage collapse in Centennial.

The building, according to South Metro Fire Rescue, is a five-story parking garage that's under construction.

It's located at 9151 E. Panorama Drive in Centennial. Dry Creek Road is closed between Yosemite Street and Chester Street. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Luckily, all workers have been accounted for and no injuries are reported. The fire department says it's likely construction won't continue for the day while workers assess the damage.

9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released

Firefighters working to determine if all workers are accounted for. No reported injuries or people trapped at this time. pic.twitter.com/7fePbzAAjd — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 25, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)