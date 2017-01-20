Crews working overtime to remove snow and giant icicles

Snow and giant icicles in Gunnison. (Photo: KUSA)

GUNNISON – A banner year for snow across much of Colorado's high country has created some unusually large icicles at Western State Colorado University in Gunnison.

The relatively small state school has had to hire some temporary help to keep icicles and heavy snow off the roofs.

They are focusing on entrances and any areas where students and faculty members walk alongside buildings.

Martin Ament is the school’s electrician, one of just a few people qualified to go up in a bucket to remove the icicles.

He joked about what they could do with that ice once they remove it.



"Well, what we do over here in Gunnison is break them up and put them in our cocktails," said Ament. “Rum and cokes are good. Bloody Mary's are good in the morning. But that's what keeps us going over here."



Ament is originally from Colorado Springs.

He says the only time he can remember when it snowed this much in Gunnison, was about a decade ago.

