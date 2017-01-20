After 3 trooper deaths, what's next for state patrol

CSP Chief Col. Scott Hernandez (Photo: KUSA)

LAKEWOOD – The hope of the Colorado State Patrol chief is not special or different from others in his position – he would like to stop burying his men and women.

CSP has lost three troopers in 18 months: Jaimie Jurservics, Taylor Thyfault and Cody Donahue.

“Every day I hoped that the day I became chief I would never have to hand a flag to the family of a fallen trooper. I hope that every day,” said Col. Scott Hernandez, CSP Chief.

This job, this career is a daily exercise in hope.

“We’re not always in control,” Hernandez said. “You ultimately don’t know if a drunk driver is going by you, you don’t know if someone’s texting as they’re going by you or if someone has bad intentions as they’re going by you. You ultimately don’t know. We’re rarely in control of the overall situation.”

Policies, training and experience will only go so far.

“We’re talking inches, centimeters sometimes in the difference and they do it every day,” Hernandez said. “It’s that sense of service, caring for people. I think that gets lost, the amount of care they go through every day to do their jobs in service and what they’re trying to accomplish.”

The things troopers have control over, the way they handle calls, is a work in progress.

9NEWS had already scheduled the interview with Chief Hernandez. But several days before it occurred, a 9NEWS reporter was watching television coverage of a deadly crash on Interstate 25 and noticed that one of the responding troopers working the scene was initially not wearing his safety vest. It was on the same stretch of road where two troopers died.

9Wants To Know showed Chief Hernandez the video and had to ask what more can he do to keep his people safe.

“I’m glad I watched the video because it gives me a little different perspective on this question (should trooper been wearing a vest in this case the entire time),” Hernandez said. “I think clearly we need to put them [vests] on. When you’re involved in traffic situations, definitely traffic crashes, when you’re out exposed on the highway, put that vest on.”

All law enforcement agencies teach safety and enforce protocols.

But it’s clear that Hernandez takes it a step further. He said the patrol is a family, and families take care of each other.

“We need to take care of their families and we need to make sure we do the right thing long term,” Hernandez said. “Because Morgan (Jursevics’ daughter) is a baby. And we can’t forget that. So I go to how do we ensure that we don’t forget?”

You evaluate, you train and you hope. Because in the end, you don’t want to ever hand over another flag to another grieving family.

“I’m mad, I’m devastated, I’m hurt,” Hernandez said. “Unbelievable, there’s not enough words to describe how you feel. You think about change, things you can do differently; it’s devastating, it’s absolutely devastating to think about it.”

Chief Hernandez said it’s difficult to recruit for law enforcement right now, for different reasons, including the obvious dangers of the job.

“I’ve seen a reduction in the amount of people that are applying for law enforcement across the board. We share that reduction. We need people who are willing to do these jobs,” he said. “There is nothing more meaningful than the people that choose to do that.”

