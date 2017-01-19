CSP: Passenger not wearing seatbelt killed in rollover crash

A person was killed in a rollover crash on I-76 west of Fort Morgan Thursday morning. (Photo: CSP-Sterling)

KUSA - A passenger who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 76 early Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened about six miles west of Fort Morgan. Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the rollover.

The crash did not impact traffic on the interstate, according to CSP.

The incident remains under investigation.



