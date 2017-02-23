KUSA
CSP rescues cat on I-25 near Castle Pines

Allison Sylte, KUSA 9:27 AM. MST February 23, 2017

KUSA - Colorado State Patrol was able to successfully rescue a house cat that somehow got onto Interstate 25 near Castle Pines.

Drivers in the area had to move over so that first responders could rescue the animal.
 

This story has a happy ending: CSP says the cat was rescued, but is injured.

One trooper took the cat to a nearby veterinarian for treatment.

Thanks so much, troopers!

