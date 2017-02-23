CSP rescues cat on I-25 near Castle Pines

(Photo: Courtesy CSP_Castle Rock)

KUSA - Colorado State Patrol was able to successfully rescue a house cat that somehow got onto Interstate 25 near Castle Pines.

Drivers in the area had to move over so that first responders could rescue the animal.



We are attempting to rescue a house cat on !25 near Castle Pines. Use caution first responders in the area. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 23, 2017

This story has a happy ending: CSP says the cat was rescued, but is injured.

One trooper took the cat to a nearby veterinarian for treatment.

Thanks so much, troopers!

Update: Kitty Cat rescued, it is injured but Trp. Thorne enroute to the Buddy Center in CR for treatment. Thx 4 moving over for us! pic.twitter.com/GHuZOScVFc — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 23, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)